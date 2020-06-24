Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Team.video
Team.video
Happier, more productive video meetings
Productivity
Video Streaming
+ 3
Video collaboration built for remote teams, by a remote team. Team.Video is designed to make meetings be as inclusive and efficient as possible. Built in are tools like timed agendas, collaborative notes, non-verbal responses, & word games!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send