  1. Home
  2.  → Team.video

Team.video

Happier, more productive video meetings

Video collaboration built for remote teams, by a remote team. Team.Video is designed to make meetings be as inclusive and efficient as possible. Built in are tools like timed agendas, collaborative notes, non-verbal responses, & word games!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment