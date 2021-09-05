Products
Team of Teams
Team of Teams
ML driven young co-founders match and equities distribution
🏷 Free Options
Productivity
http://teamofteams.io/ digital platform helps young co-founders to match by their professional core values with help of ML. The platform also provide variety of online pocket enablers and accelerators for product development.
Featured
27m ago