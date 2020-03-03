Discussion
Eric
Maker
Hello everyone! This is my first ever launch on here! I have been working on a much larger product called Flawk. During that process I've been working with some amazing freelancers. Their work flow consists of sending me screens for feedback via email. It was hard for me to deliver feedback that has the context of the screen through an email. All I wanted to do was click on a point in a screen and give feedback. So I created Team-img. Now when I get a screen from my designers I simply upload it, click and make comments and send them the link back! I hope this is useful for more people! I am happy to continue to bring new features to it, and if you have any feedback for me I would absolutely love to hear it! *The image used in the screens above and the video was not created by me and can be found here: https://dribbble.com/shots/95214...
