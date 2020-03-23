Discussion
Hey folks! Quick context for how our SaaS start-up of 4ish people arrived here: Playing online poker was my job for 9 years and another of our founders was a poker coach, focused on game theory. Poker's a job where you have a ton of autonomy and freedom. And it’s actually a very collaborative little bubble. I embarked on all sorts of ventures with people from all over the world, usually without any formal contracts or even knowing people's full names. At some point, we started poking our heads out of that bubble, to see if we might start doing something that actually had a positive impact on the world. But the prospects of commuting, working 9-5, having bosses and wading through bureaucracy were reaaaaaaally painful ones. That (along with some of us studying neo-cybernetics) turned us onto the self-organisation space and books like Reinventing Organisations. They described a different type of organising, which made so much sense to us. They gave us the answer to how we could keep working like we did in poker, while doing something more worthwhile for the world. So, since then, we’ve been (to use a poker phrase) donking around trying to work out how the hell to build software which can help make these types of organisations a reality! TealBox was the result of a co-creation with Futurice, a self-organising IT consultancy from the Nordics. And this is its first public release. It’s not going to turn organisations into a self-organising utopia. But we’re hoping it can help organisations adapt and experiment more from the bottom-up. Particularly in these crazy times of everyone working remotely. Click around the live demo and let us know what you think :) Cheers, Jack
