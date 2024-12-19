Teach Mode by Andoria

Subscribe
Teach AI to learn from your workflows

The intelligent guide for your users. Andoria is an AI web agent that can show your users how to navigate and interact with your web application. Introducing Teach Mode – where you can teach Andoria to learn from your own workflows for your users.
Launched in
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
 by
was hunted by
Daryl Budiman
in User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Daryl Budiman
and
Anirudh Ramprasad
. Featured on December 20th, 2024.
