Haroon Choudery
MakerExecutive Director at A.I. For Anyone
Hey all! I'm Haroon, Executive Director of A.I. For Anyone and the developer of the TAI2A Toolkit website! We're really excited to share this first version of the Toolkit, which we put together as a way to enable anyone to teach the fundamentals of AI to others. For the past three years, our nonprofit, A.I. For Anyone, has delivered our 'AI 101' workshop to over 60,000 people around the world. We strongly believe that *everyone* should have at least a basic understanding of the most revolutionary technology the world has ever seen, and the Toolkit will place the power of our 101 workshop into your hands. The goal of this free toolkit is to allow anyone, regardless of prior knowledge of AI, to teach the fundamentals of AI to others. This would mean providing instructions and resources on how to... * Learn the fundamentals of AI yourself, * Deliver the workshop to an audience, and * Engage in outreach and schedule workshops with organizations. By studying and actioning our Teach AI To Anyone toolkit, you can join us in helping make sure that more people know about the most revolutionary technology the world has ever seen and how they can prepare for it. Even if you don’t want to deliver the material to others, it’s a great way to learn about the basics of AI yourself! The TAI2A Toolkit will be an open resource for the community that we hope will grow for years to come. If you have any feedback, don't hesitate to reach out to me (https://twitter.com/haroonchoudery)! Thanks so much, and enjoy!
