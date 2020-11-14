Teach AI to Anyone

These young immigrant brothers are teaching A.I. to high-schoolers for free: We want to give kids 'a lucky break'

Since 20-something brothers Haroon and Hamza Choudery immigrated to Brooklyn, New York, from from rural Pakistan in 1998, their lives have been changed by technology in both amazing and devastating ways. Technology provides a nice living for the brothers: Haroon, 26, has a well-paying AI job at a healthcare company, and Hamza, 24, works at WeWork.