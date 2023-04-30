Products
tea
The Homebrew replacement from the maker of Homebrew
Introducing tea – the revolutionary, cross-platform, package manager. Automate dependencies and browse through hundreds of packages seamlessly. Say goodbye to slow & clunky, and say hello to fast & smooth.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Development
by
tea
The makers of tea
About this launch
tea
The Homebrew replacement from the maker of Homebrew
0
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
tea by
tea
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Max Howell
,
Karman Singh
,
Neil Molina
,
tea.xyz
,
ALAN BEVIER
,
Shane Molidor
,
Owen Ingraham
,
Valeria Salazar
,
Chris Waters
,
Tom Smith
and
Marc Seitz
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
tea
is not rated yet. This is tea's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
