TayTayTexts

SMS blast someone with Taylor Swift lyrics 🎶

Boyfriend just dump you? Have a T.Swift loving friend? Or just want to prank a friend?
TayTayTexts has you covered. Anonymously send 10, 25 or 50 T.Swift one liners to their mobile and watch their responses on our Twitter feed.
Reviews
Beau-Dean Adams
AusCrypto Enthusiasts
 
Helpful
  • Beau-Dean Adams
    Beau-Dean Adams
    Pros: 

    Worth every cent! Makes people second guess why they were a jerk to you

    Cons: 

    T.Swift needs to endorse it! Maybe she could break up with her bf and write a song about TayTayTexts?

    This is legendary

    Beau-Dean Adams has used this product for one week.
  • AusCrypto Enthusiasts
    AusCrypto Enthusiasts
    Pros: 

    Annoying as hell

    Cons: 

    needs a T.Swift endorsement

    Insanely annoying and hilarious

    AusCrypto Enthusiasts has used this product for one day.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Well this is one of the more interesting things I have seen, does it work with every country?
