Boyfriend just dump you? Have a T.Swift loving friend? Or just want to prank a friend?
TayTayTexts has you covered. Anonymously send 10, 25 or 50 T.Swift one liners to their mobile and watch their responses on our Twitter feed.
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Worth every cent! Makes people second guess why they were a jerk to you
T.Swift needs to endorse it! Maybe she could break up with her bf and write a song about TayTayTexts?
This is legendaryBeau-Dean Adams has used this product for one week.
- Pros:Cons:
Annoying as hell
needs a T.Swift endorsement
Insanely annoying and hilariousAusCrypto Enthusiasts has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Well this is one of the more interesting things I have seen, does it work with every country?
Upvote Share·