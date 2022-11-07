Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
TaxCry
Ranked #17 for today
TaxCry
Simple crypto taxes tracker and optimizer
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TaxCry is a tax tracker and optimizer tool for your Ethereum transactions. It checks the actual market prices of every token every minute to suggest the most optimal way to reduce capital gain and taxes.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
by
TaxCry
OneSchema
Ad
Import customer CSV data 10x faster
About this launch
TaxCry
Simple crypto taxes tracker and optimizer
1
review
10
followers
Follow for updates
TaxCry by
TaxCry
was hunted by
Oleg Musin
in
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Oleg Musin
and
Artem
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
TaxCry
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is TaxCry's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
19
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#28
Report