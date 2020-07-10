Tax Extension Filer by Fondo

Discussion
David J. Phillips
Maker
Thanks for hunting us, @katmanalac! Hi Product Hunt 👋 David here, former accountant and CEO of Fondo. Has anyone not filed their 2019 corporate taxes yet (due 7/15)? We built this to be the most hassle-free way to file your corporate tax extensions for both federal and state and pay your estimated tax liabilities. This will give you an additional 3 months to get prepared. 📅 Federal & State Corporate Taxes for 2019 are due by 7/15 -- extend to 10/15 today *It is important to note that filing an extension is not an extension to pay any taxes due. The IRS requires that you pay your estimated tax liabilities when filing an extension. We have your back with this. 📣 Fondo's Corporate Tax Extension Filer will file your extension + will calculate and pay your estimated tax liabilities on your behalf :) 😸 Special Product Hunt Deal: FREE for the first 5 founders to sign up and comment, then $97 ($100 off of $197) with discount code: producthunt100 -- this amount will be 100% refunded if you work with Fondo to file your final tax return :) Sign up here https://tryfondo.com/ph-tax-exte... Let us know what you think, and thank you for the support! If you have any questions, we will be responding to comments or feel free to email me: d@tryfondo.com :) Thank you! @davj, @dianny_panny, and @kayvon_salafian
