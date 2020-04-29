Tax Buddy by Maverick

Discussion
1 Review
Debarshi Chaudhuri
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! So you’ve decided to throw off the shackles of the corporate world and become a freelancer. This is great! You’ll have so much time to do your life’s best work! And so much room for activities! You get a couple of clients, you start getting some paychecks, your bank account is looking flush, and then it hits you. Taxes. Oh crap, you know you need to pay them, but how much exactly? And when? And are there special rules? Hm, well this is stressful. My cofounders and I are the makers of Tax Buddy. Tax Buddy tracks your freelance income and automatically tells you how much you should be setting aside for taxes each quarter. It also looks for new freelance paychecks you receive, so you never fall behind on saving for taxes. We’re still extremely early, but we wanted to reach out to the Product Hunt community for help testing the alpha version of our tax calculator. Send us a message or drop us an email on our landing page if you’re a freelancer who wants to try out the alpha. Thanks!
