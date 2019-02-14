Log InSign up
TasteDive

A search engine based on finding recommendations

TasteDive is a recommendation engine that helps you explore your taste! Create an account for a better discovery experience. Once signed in, you receive better, personalized recommendations.

Qloo acquires cultural recommendation service TasteDiveQloo announced this morning that it has acquired TasteDive. The two companies sound pretty similar - according to the announcement, Qloo is "the leading artificial intelligence platform for culture and taste," while TasteDive is "a cultural recommendation engine and social communi...
I've been using this for a while to discover new books for when flying, the personalised recommendation feature is pretty great!
