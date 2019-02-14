TasteDive is a recommendation engine that helps you explore your taste! Create an account for a better discovery experience. Once signed in, you receive better, personalized recommendations.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I've been using this for a while to discover new books for when flying, the personalised recommendation feature is pretty great!
Upvote Share·