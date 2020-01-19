Tasmap is a web app to easily create a beautiful interactive map with your story. Check the demo here:
Hi hunters, I'm Eddie, an indie developer from Taiwan. I like to make some special trips, such as railroads, animate stages, or vending machine trips (yea, that's a bit strange). 😜 One day I wanted to record these stories but found some problem: Google's MyMap looks a bit unsightly, and not suitable to tell a story. So I build Tasmap (name form Tasslehoff) to record my travel story with a beautiful interactive map. ✨ Please check the video here about how it works: Any feedback is welcome!💖
