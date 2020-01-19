  1. Home
Your story with a beautiful interactive map.

Tasmap is a web app to easily create a beautiful interactive map with your story. Check the demo here:
Hi hunters, I'm Eddie, an indie developer from Taiwan. I like to make some special trips, such as railroads, animate stages, or vending machine trips (yea, that's a bit strange). 😜 One day I wanted to record these stories but found some problem: Google's MyMap looks a bit unsightly, and not suitable to tell a story. So I build Tasmap (name form Tasslehoff) to record my travel story with a beautiful interactive map. ✨ Please check the video here about how it works:
Any feedback is welcome!💖
Please let me know what would you like to have on Tasmap?
✨More beautiful themes
🌹 Select or draw on map
🤞 Useful features, maybe route or offline map
😍Layout templates, like location cards or album
🤳Improve UX and performance
