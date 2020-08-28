discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jonah West
MakerMaker of Taskwise
Hey Product Hunt! As hustlers, we all live busy and chaotic lives. And as exhilarating as it may be, sometimes you need a moment to step back and get organized. That's why I built Taskwise, a simpler way to keep track of your tasks and goals. You can try Taskwise in one click (without signing up) right now at https://taskwise.cf/ Here's a look at what you can do: - Schedule Tasks: Quickly save and schedule tasks with free-form date input. Keep track of the details too with Notes. - Track Progress: Track your progress with goals. Set your frequency and days off, and stay motivated with streaks and metrics like completion rate. - Share and Collaborate: Share lists with your family, friends, coworkers... Whoever you want! When it's time to get stuff done, assign tasks in two clicks and schedule them for everyone to see. - View Your Day at a Glance: View your scheduled tasks, assigned tasks and goals all in one place with Upcoming. No more digging around to figure out what needs to be done. - Sync to All Your Devices: View your tasks, goals and notes on every device. Your lists are safe and secure in the cloud. No signal? No problem! Access your lists offline too. - Color Code and Label Your Lists: With colors and labels, you'll have no problem prioritizing things at a glance. Taskwise is the culmination of a year's work trying to fix the messy and complicated task management apps that currently exist. I use it every day to keep track of all the stuff I need to work on (like schoolwork and developing Taskwise itself), while using goals to build several new habits (like doing 50 push-ups every day)! Why not give it a try? It takes 2 seconds and there's no sign up or credit card required. After all, everything we build is meant to help you move faster and more efficiently. In the meantime, we'd be more than happy to hear your feedback and comments. Thank you and stay healthy!
Upvote (1)Share