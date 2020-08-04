Discussion
Erik van Eykelen
Maker
👏 Dear Hunters and Huntresses! So happy to unveil TaskSift! It's ready to ship after seven months of designing, coding, and writing. And thank you @bramk for hunting TaskSift! TaskSift is built for product owners, development leads, and technical founders. It dramatically reduces the time between a ticket being raised and rolling out a fix. This is especially important for smaller companies where every customer counts. Our opinionated stance is: customer issues like bugs should not run into a traffic jam of user stories and feature prioritizations. Instead, they should be placed into the fast lane to be fixed, tested, and deployed. 🤓 Backstory The idea for TaskSift is not coming out of the blue. In 2013 I co-founded ClubCollect, a successful 100K+ MRR fin-tech company based in Amsterdam. With thousands of customers, my team and I often struggled to triage every bug report. Moreover, we wanted to get back to each user personally who reported an issue. As CTO and product owner I often looked for solutions but didn't find one. In late 2019 I founded TaskSift to crack this nut. 🛠 Making TaskSift was developed and tested mostly by myself. Quite a bit of work went into developing integrations with Slack, GitHub, and other integrations. Proud to say it's 100% developed in Ruby on Rails sprinkled with a bit of JavaScript and driven by Turbolinks and WebSockets (the "HEY approach"). 🤔 Why TaskSift? 1. Stop letting customer issues fall through the cracks. 2. Spend less time creating and publishing tasks to tools like GitHub. 3. Shorten the time it takes to go from ticket > to task > to fix. 🖐🏼 Who is it for? * Product owners * Development leads * Technical founders 🔐 Privacy & data security TaskSift does not store the body of inbound, unused tickets thereby keeping most of your data out of our systems. During my fin-tech years I've passed rigorous technical security due diligences and I've applied this knowledge to TaskSift. 🏔 Goal I hope companies who use TaskSift will thrive by staying on top of customer issues. 🔥 Product Hunt Launch Discount: 30% off on any plan. Free 14-day trial.
