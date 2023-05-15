Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from TasksBoard
See TasksBoard’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
TasksBoard
TasksBoard
Your Google tasks on a full screen Kanban board
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
TasksBoard displays your Google Tasks on a full-screen Kanban board and allows you to share your tasks with your team, group lists into boards, and much more!
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
by
TasksBoard
Secureframe
Ad
Get SOC 2 compliant in weeks, not months
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
TasksBoard
A desktop app for Google Tasks.
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
TasksBoard by
TasksBoard
was hunted by
Mathias GILSON
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Mathias GILSON
and
Nathan Gilson
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
TasksBoard
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 12th, 2021.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#42
Report