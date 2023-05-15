Products
TasksBoard

TasksBoard

Your Google tasks on a full screen Kanban board

TasksBoard displays your Google Tasks on a full-screen Kanban board and allows you to share your tasks with your team, group lists into boards, and much more!
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
 by
TasksBoard
About this launch
TasksBoard
TasksBoardA desktop app for Google Tasks.
TasksBoard by
TasksBoard
was hunted by
Mathias GILSON
in Productivity, Task Management, Calendar. Made by
Mathias GILSON
and
Nathan Gilson
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
TasksBoard
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 12th, 2021.
