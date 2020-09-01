  1. Home
  2.  → Tasklog

Tasklog

Add a task to Makerlog from browser's toolbar

Tasklog is a simple chrome extension that lets you post a task on Makerlog right from your browser's toolbar.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Himanshu Mishra
Maker
Hi PH, My name is Himanshu Mishra. I use Makerlog daily and it was inconvenient for me to go to Makerlog for posting tasks. So I built this super simple extension that lets you post tasks on Makerlog right from the browser's toolbar. It is free and open-source. Hopefully, you will also find it useful. I'd love to hear your thoughts. Check out my other browser extension- https://tryhoverify.com Thanks :)
Upvote (5)
Share
Peter ThaleikisDeveloper & Indie Hacker
@zicsus neat, is there are Firefox version?
Upvote (1)
Share
Himanshu Mishra
Maker
@spekulatius1984 Thanks! right now it doesn't but soon!
Upvote (2)
Share
Peter ThaleikisDeveloper & Indie Hacker
Ah okay @zicsus! Could you ping me when it's out?
Upvote (1)
Share
Himanshu Mishra
Maker
@spekulatius1984 you got it! :)
Upvote
Share
Ankit Ghosh19 and trying make web cool
Works smoothly with Edge Chromium. Great tool for ML users.
Upvote (2)
Share
Himanshu Mishra
Maker
@nutpanda Thanks Ankit!
Upvote
Share
Fajar SiddiqFajarSiddiq.com
Very straight forward from my chrome browser, just log my task from there! Great product & congratulations on the launch!
Upvote (1)
Share
Himanshu Mishra
Maker
@fajarsiddiq Thanks Fajar! really glad that you liked it :)
Upvote (1)
Share
Leonardo M JaquesFrontend React Developer.
I know Himanshu makes great products, so I will be sure to check this one out also :)
Upvote (1)
Share
Himanshu Mishra
Maker
@leoojaques Thanks Leo! Really appreciate your help and support!
Upvote
Share
Sai Datta
Cool idea! Now I can start maintaining my streaks on maker log regularly 🔥
Upvote (1)
Share
Himanshu Mishra
Maker
@fractalnodes Thanks!! Hope it will help 🤗
Upvote
Share