Himanshu Mishra
Maker
Hi PH, My name is Himanshu Mishra. I use Makerlog daily and it was inconvenient for me to go to Makerlog for posting tasks. So I built this super simple extension that lets you post tasks on Makerlog right from the browser's toolbar. It is free and open-source. Hopefully, you will also find it useful. I'd love to hear your thoughts. Check out my other browser extension- https://tryhoverify.com Thanks :)
@spekulatius1984 Thanks! right now it doesn't but soon!
@spekulatius1984 you got it! :)
Works smoothly with Edge Chromium. Great tool for ML users.
Very straight forward from my chrome browser, just log my task from there! Great product & congratulations on the launch!
@fajarsiddiq Thanks Fajar! really glad that you liked it :)
I know Himanshu makes great products, so I will be sure to check this one out also :)
@leoojaques Thanks Leo! Really appreciate your help and support!
@fractalnodes Thanks!! Hope it will help 🤗