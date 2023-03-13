Taskheat AI Assistant is an AI-powered tool that breaks down complex tasks into smaller, more manageable pieces by generating preceding, following and in-between tasks in your project. It takes a holistic view of the goal, displaying it in a flowchart view.
"Thank you for checking out our launch. We are only scratching the surface with Taskheat AI Assistant and have many plans and ideas for future updates. Your feedback will help us to focus on the right direction to develop this fantastic feature."