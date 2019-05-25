On the TaskFriend app, you can find someone nearby to help you with anything you need. Find someone to mow your lawn, clean your house, and more. Anyone can complete tasks to make some extra money OR it can be directed to a local nonprofit of their choice.
Kevin NamMaker@kevinsnam · Founder, Taskfriend
At first, TaskFriend was just a way for people to find local and affordable help while others earned extra money. Since the beginning of 2019, TaskFriend has pivoted to helping nonprofits fund their mission.
