TaskerOnSlack
Task manager that celebrates progress 🎉 AND cracks the whip
Really like the work that these guys are doing, our team uses Slack heavily and Tasker has been super-helpful in keeping everyone on track. We discovered their other Slack app Icebreakers first, and both Slack apps have been really well received by my team!
Hello PH! 👋 First, thanks Suhas for hunting us. The idea for TaskerOnSlack came from our founder friends who kept on requesting us to build a task management tool on top of Slack. Our initial reaction was...does the world need another task manager? 🤔 After digging into it, it turns out yes, there is room for a simple but powerful task manager that doesn't take people out of their Slack workflow. But why stop there? Let's have some fun. 💃 We were inspired by the slightly sadistic and judgmental 🤨 Carrot todo app (https://www.meetcarrot.com/todo/). What you get with TaskerOnSlack: ✅ All the boiler-plate task manager stuff like adding/updating tasks, all within Slack. ✅ When you complete a task, @tasker posts a celebratory GIF. ✅ If you let a task go overdue, @tasker will nudge you relentlessly until it is resolved. ✅ Admins can set up daily update requests for open tasks. TaskerOnSlack has a 14-days free trial, and as a thank you to the PH community we are offering a 25% discount if you activate your account by end of this weekend. We would love to hear from you as we rapidly iterate on these features! Thanks for your support. 🙏
