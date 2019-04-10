Taskeo is online productivity software that goes beyond project management and team collaboration. It’s the personal productivity assistant that you’ve been waiting for.
Kamil KwiecieńMaker@kamil_kwiecien · Entrepreneur
Hi, I’m Kamil, the Founder of Taskeo, productivity/project management platform. Our vision with Taskeo is not to build just another kanban board (we have one!), but a complete personal assistant which will help you to be more productive and keep your projects up to date. Here is just a short features highlight: Recurring Tasks: will show up in your to-do list always on time Time Tracking: track your productivity comfortably Team View: distribute your workload evenly Project Burndown Chart: Monitor the progress of your projects Reminders: Stop forgetting everything [upcoming] Focus Mode: Skyrocket your productivity, no more distractions until you’re done! [upcoming] M.I.T. method: Prioritize efficiently - get done what’s really important [upcoming] Chrome plugin: make the most of your time outside our platform Right now we have an active Life Time Deal campaign. You can find the link on our homepage! Your feedback is welcome!
