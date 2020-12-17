discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
El Mehdi Kamar
MakerFounder @TiredCruncher
Hello everyone 👋, I'm happy to announce that TaskBite is finally out for iOS and Android! We've launched a beta a while ago, and got some pretty valuable feedback, and we're pretty stoked to finally launch the app. 😬 TaskBite is a productivity app for individuals who work across multiple platforms to help consolidate all the tasks in one app, track time efficiently using the Pomodoro technique, and get intelligent insights to help you keep your productivity on top. Here are some key features: 🍎 Track time using the Pomodoro technique. 🔁 Deep integrations and sync with Trello, Jira, Asana, Airtable, etc... 📲 Get notifications on when to start and what task to start with. 📈 Get insights on difficulty, estimate completion time and more using Machine Learning. 👀 Switch between different views: Kanban, Calendar or To-Do.
Share