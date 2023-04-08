Products
Task Notification Manager
Your personal Notion task backlog
Never forget the last time you did something! Prioritize personal tasks based on the previous completion to focus on what's most important, and get notified when it's time to do it again!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
User Experience
by
Task Notification Manager
About this launch
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Caleb Moseley
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
User Experience
. Made by
Caleb Moseley
. Featured on April 9th, 2023.
Task Notification Manager
is not rated yet. This is Task Notification Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#344
