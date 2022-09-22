Products
Task Manager for ClickUp
Ranked #12 for today
Task Manager for ClickUp
Manage all your ClickUp tasks in one go.
A simple task manager for ClickUp that helps you view, edit and review any task in a few clicks.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
Task Manager for ClickUp
About this launch
Task Manager for ClickUp
Manage all your ClickUp tasks in one go.
0
reviews
14
followers
Task Manager for ClickUp by
Task Manager for ClickUp
was hunted by
Marko Denic
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Arpit Singhal
and
Sushant Sharma
. Featured on September 23rd, 2022.
Task Manager for ClickUp
is not rated yet. This is Task Manager for ClickUp's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
7
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#132
