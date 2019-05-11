Task List Completed

Check a pull request body for task lists / checkboxes & make sure they are all completed. The check will not pass until all task lists have been checked. Mark it as a required check to preventing merging the PR until all tasks in a PR have been ticked off.
Andrew StilliardMaker@stilliard · Developer
In our development flow, we often add each other manual things to double check when we submit pull requests. This now makes sure those have been ticked off before the pull request can be merged.
