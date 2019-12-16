Discussion
Alexander Gamanyuk
Maker
Hey Chris, thanks for hunting us! 🥧 Dear community, we created a bot that can help you find a remote job. You don't have to monitor vacancies, Tarta will do it for you. Tarta is constantly learning. The more information it knows about you the better it suggests you the jobs. All information is securely stored and not shared with anyone. Please take a look and let us know what you think. We're just starting and any feedback or ideas on how to make it smarter would be much appreciated. Ps: We're starting with remote vacancies only but in the future we will add the other jobs too. The big idea is to replace the web 1.0 job boards with a personal assistant that knows you and the jobs market.
