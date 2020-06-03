Taro
Alex Reichert
Maker
As developers, every now and then we come up with cool ideas of things to automate. There are lots of tools out there for managing recurring jobs, but many of them are either designed for more complex use cases (e.g. Airflow) or treat it as an afterthought (e.g. Heroku Scheduler). If I want to quickly hack together a one-off script and set it up to run on a schedule, it usually takes some Googling to remind myself how to do it properly. We built Taro to solve that problem! We would love to hear your feedback on what we have so far, as well as your experiences with cron/recurring jobs. We’re also quite interested in hearing what kind of integrations would be useful for a service like this. (We’re currently looking into things like analytics, error handling, alerting, and NoSQL storage.)
