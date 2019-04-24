Targeted Resume analyzes your resume and the job description you're applying to and tells you exactly what your resume is missing. This way you can add the missing keywords into your resume and increase your chances of getting an interview. It's free, too.
Rohan Mahtani
Hi PH! I'm so excited to be back here. Targeted Resume analyzes your resume and the job description you're applying to and tells you exactly what your resume is missing. This way you can add the missing keywords into your resume and increase your chances of getting an interview. It's free, too. 📖 Story Two years ago, I started Resume Worded to help friends improve their resumes. Since then, I've built a number of career products, including Score My Resume, LinkedIn Review and Networking Emails. They've all been centred around my mission of helping jobseekers get the jobs they deserve better and faster. By far the most popular feature request I've gotten has been focused on tailor resumes to specific jobs. And that's where Targeted Resume comes in. 🔍 Problem Everyone's probably aware that companies use resume screening software (i.e. applicant tracking systems) to rank and filter applicants. These tools rank your resume based on your resume's relevancy to the job. For example, if you apply for a social media marketing role, your resume would rank higher in terms of relevancy if you have keywords such as 'social media', 'Facebook', 'SEO', 'content management' on your resume. Only if your resume is relevant enough will a recruiter even look at your resume - it's that important to include the right keywords. Similarly, you've probably heard recruiters spend <10 seconds on each resume. Recruiters are really just skimming your resume for keywords to make sure you're well suited for the role. 🌟 Solution You've probably all heard the advice that you need to customize or target your resume for each job you apply to. Though, this is usually a really tedious exercise. That's where Targeted Resume comes in. Add in your job description and your resume and the tool will tell you what the most important keywords are in the job description. This will tell you exactly what the company and its recruiters are looking for! You can then add them to your resume to ensure you rank higher in recruiters' eyes and ATS :) I've been testing the product with my users and career coaches I've worked with and the product seriously does work. And of course, it's free :) ✅ Features 🔥 Get key skills from the job description and know what the job is looking for 🔥 Find out what your resume is missing 🔥 Understand the soft skills the job is looking for 🔥 Get a score to know how well targeted your resume is to the job 🔥 Real-time scoring - update your resume directly in the tool so you can measure its relevancy 🔥 Sample resume bullet points - write your resume with twice the impact in half the time One more thing...🙏 I've been working on this non-stop for the past few months and I'm so incredibly thankful to be able to launch it here on PH. I would be so so grateful if you had a few moments to share your feedback - thank you so much. 🙏 You can also reach out to me directly on rohan [at] [resumeworded.com]. I'll be here all day answering questions. Thanks! Rohan
