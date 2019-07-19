tardis.dev
Hi, I'm a founder of https://tardis.dev. I've built it to scratch my own itch as couldn't find anything on the web that would give me historical high resolution data for crypto markets (futures, swaps, options included) with affordable pricing for individuals hence created my own - hope some of you will find it as useful as well. It's a raw non aggregated historical market data API providing trades, quotes, full order book snapshots & delta updates etc. Currently supported exchanges are BitMEX, Binance, Deribit, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, Crypto Facilities and OKEx. There is a RunKit playground on the homepage so you can play around with the API and client libs that are available on GitHub (https://github.com/tardis-dev) - You can access historical market data for the first day of each month without API key. I'd really appreciate any feedback you have. Thanks! Thadeus
