Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Taption
Ranked #20 for today
Taption
Taption is an online AI transcription software
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Taption is an online AI transcription software, we take care of the whole workflow for you and is specialized in creating videos & audios with captions. Its built-in powerful and clean editing platform helps you speed up through these workflows.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Taption
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Taption
Automatically transcribe and add captions to your video
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Taption by
Taption
was hunted by
Jay Chen
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Jay Chen
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
Taption
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 4th, 2020.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#117
Report