  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tapti
Tapti

Tapti

Instantly trigger your automations from buttons in Notion

Free Options
Embed
Complete your tasks faster than ever by instantly triggering automations from Notion. Tapti buttons can be embedded in Notion pages & used to run automations built with Zapier, Make & any other automation tool that supports webhooks.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notion
 by
Tapti
About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
Tapti by
Tapti
was hunted by
Alex Sherwood
in Productivity, Task Management, Notion. Made by
Alex Sherwood
. Featured on December 29th, 2023.
Tapti
is not rated yet. This is Tapti's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-