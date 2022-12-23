Products
TapTab
TapTab
Switch tabs with a tap in Safari
Tab switcher for Safari Used by those in a rush. Built with power users in mind. It was time Safari got a web extension that lets you move around tabs similar to how one does when using Chrome or Firefox.
Launched in
Safari Extensions
,
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
by
TapTab
About this launch
TapTab
Switch tabs with a tap in Safari
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
TapTab by
TapTab
was hunted by
Mani Batra
in
Safari Extensions
,
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Mani Batra
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
TapTab
is not rated yet. This is TapTab's first launch.
Upvotes 2
2
Comments 1
1
Day rank #26
#26
Week rank
#197
