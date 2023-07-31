Products
Home
→
Product
→
Tapt
Tapt
This will change the way you network forever
Tapt is a digital business card solution that makes networking easy. With just a tap, you can easily share your contact information, eliminating the need for physical cards and the hassle of phone fumbling.
Launched in
Android
Marketing
Tech
+1 by
Tapt
About this launch
Tapt
This will change the way you network forever
Tapt by
Tapt
was hunted by
Elon Datt
in
Android
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Elon Datt
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
Tapt
is not rated yet. This is Tapt's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
