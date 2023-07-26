Products
Tappt

Share your travel plans with your friends ahead of time!

Free Options
Embed
Tappt: Connect without boundaries! One tap notifies your list, no need for friends to be on Tappt to receive notifications. Celebrate utmost privacy and streamline your circles. Plan trips, events, and more with ease. No downloads, just connections.
Launched in
Productivity
Messaging
Travel
 +1 by
Tappt
About this launch
Tappt
0
reviews
12
followers
Tappt by
was hunted by
Bakri Albrek
in Productivity, Messaging, Travel. Featured on August 20th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Tappt's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-