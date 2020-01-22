Discussion
Matvey Kondakov
Maker
Hey Hunters! How's your day? We are a small team from Russia: Matvey – CEO, Denis – UX/UI designer, and Yura – iOS developer. We've decided to re-invent the wheel and create the best productivity app ever. When we started, we were already experienced users of all kinds of to-do apps, notes, reminders and habit trackers. However, we noticed that despite all those apps, we kept forgetting to do some important stuff because we forgot to open one or another app on time. We then interviewed over 100 users to understand how people plan, track, and get their tasks done. Almost all of them had the same problem: people simply forgot where their notes and tasks were. They had too many different apps! We set out to build an environment with a fluid, simple design, where a user would see all of the tasks, lists, and habits in one place, one app. At first we decided to combine tasks and habits. They look alike but usually have different time patterns. You have a lot of tasks but you finish one and move on to the next, whereas habits are few, they are repeated several times a day, and they require statistics. Now, Tappsk has both tasks and habits just like Instagram has regular posts and stories. Let's check it🤘 P.S. We are currently developing the Mac version and plan to finish it in March.
