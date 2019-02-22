TapPad is a Mac app that turns your trackpad into a MIDI drum pad. If you've ever found yourself tapping a beat on your MacBook's trackpad, this is the app for you. No longer do you have to purchase an expensive drum pad just to record a few beats in apps like GarageBand or Logic Pro.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is really cool!
Upvote Share·
Mohamed AkramMaker@tixilite · I'm a software developer.
@aaronoleary Thank you 😄
Upvote Share·