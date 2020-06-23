Discussion
Hey ProductHunt, hope you’re all doing well! I’m Konstantin, creator of Taplink. Nice to e-meet you :) After years of running a marketing agency and a thousand hours spent on promoting different businesses on Instagram, I realized that almost all entrepreneurs face the challenge of limited Instagram BIO. A few lines and one link is not enough to tell the world about your business. I got an idea to create a functional and simple tool that will help entrepreneurs to create a full-fledged landing page for their business on Instagram. Initially, I created this kind of landing page for my agency and it turned out to be extremely convenient! I realized that it may be useful for other entrepreneurs around the world struggling to increase sales on Instagram and I wanted to make their lives easier. At the beginning, there were some multilink services that provided users with only one 1 option – to put all of your links in one place, and that is it. Obviously, it will never increase the conversion and engagement rate since it doesn’t provide full information about your business, let alone it doesn’t have any CTA elements to attract customers. That’s why I decided to create something that really works for business and that’s how Taplink came into the world. The philosophy of Taplink is: 1) To be simple. It must be accessible for everyone, from beginners to professionals. We constantly monitor the time that users spend on creating a page, and it’s on average 15-20 minutes. 2) To be effective for business. We included a large number of marketing features to make a high-converting landing page, not just a list of links. 3) To be cheap. Our service must be affordable for people of all incomes. I would love to hear your thoughts about Taplink and how we can improve it. BTW, there are 2 unique promocodes only for PH! producthunt7days – FREE business plan for 7 days producthunt30 – 30% discount for all plans Thank you!
Been using it for 2 years already . Great tool!
I think it’s best bio link tool for Instagram.
Очень удобный с хорошей техподдержкой, что важно для блондинки) Очень адаптивный. Что тоже выгодно.
Сервис номер 1 в своем сегменте для Инстаграм, так это точно. Всем своим клиентам его рекомендую. Алейченко Сергей @sergey_aleychenko