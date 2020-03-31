Discussion
Ricardo Tenorio
Maker
Tapioca is an open-source slack bot aimed at helping teams overcome the challenges created by social distancing. We developed Tapioca to help facilitate communication across our company and help our team to overcome the social barriers of isolation. We hope it can help other startups too. Tapioca is available for free download at www.yuca.live/tapioca. And it is an open-source tool that can be customized to better fit each company's needs. It works inside of Slack. Installing Tapioca on Slack is easy and takes just 5 minutes. Once installed, Tapioca automatically creates chat groups between employees and even suggests conversation topics to help break the ice. To be eligible for a group, all a user needs to do is join the Tapioca channel. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Tapioca will randomly group teammates and invite them to chat.
