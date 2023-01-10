Products
Home
→
Product
→
Tapesearch
Tapesearch
Find what was *said* in a podcast using AI powered search
Tapesearch is a search engine that allows you to search within what was said 💬️ in a podcast by looking in AI-generated transcripts using the latest search technology 🔍️
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
by
Tapesearch
About this launch
Tapesearch by
Tapesearch
was hunted by
Anjum Sayed
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
. Made by
Anjum Sayed
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
Tapesearch
is not rated yet. This is Tapesearch's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#88
