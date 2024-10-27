Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Tap Tap Tap
Tap Tap Tap
Quick and easy sharing by NFC
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This application provides a simple and efficient way to share website links or URLs with other NFC-enabled devices, such as smartphones and tablets, by tapping them together.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
by
Tap Tap Tap
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Tap Tap Tap
Quick and easy sharing by NFC
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Tap Tap Tap by
Tap Tap Tap
was hunted by
Warat Wongmaneekit
in
Android
,
Productivity
. Made by
Warat Wongmaneekit
. Featured on October 28th, 2024.
Tap Tap Tap
is not rated yet. This is Tap Tap Tap's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report