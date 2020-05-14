Discussion
Igor Dyachuk
Maker
Hi! My name is Igor and I’m a designer and developer based in Moscow. Me and my buddy Alexey made this simple and beautiful app called Tap Me Every X Minutes. When I first needed to create a recurring reminder I was shocked by how hard it was. After that we decided to design and build a simple great-looking app which would be easy to use. With Tap Me Every X Minutes you can create a repeating reminder with just one tap. You can select your interval duration between one minute and 12 hours. When the timer is finished, it will automatically repeat until you turn it off.
Very good app, excellent design!
@new_user_1068e1825e Hi! Thanks for your feedback! Hope you will enjoy using the app.
