Tap
QR based operating system for drinking fountains
Internet of Things
Software Engineering
+ 1
An OS for drinking fountains:
1. Add to global tally of plastic bottles saved counters.
2. Generate maintenance reports, including notifications when filters need to be changed.
3. Generate revenue through a sponsored refills advertising program
Featured
41 minutes ago
Discussion
