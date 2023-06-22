Products
This is the latest launch from Tantl
See Tantl’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Tantl
Tantl
Explore your data with an AI copilot
Visit
Upvote 5
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tantl brings the power of GPT to your database, taking hassle out of writing SQL queries with generative AI that learns your team's tribal knowledge.
Launched in
SaaS
Data & Analytics
Operations
by
Tantl
Tantl
Build event notifications and alerts on top of your data
Tantl by
Tantl
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
Data & Analytics
,
Operations
. Made by
Carl Atupem
and
Filip Juristovski
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Tantl
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
