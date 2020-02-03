Deals
Tangi Quick Videos
Tangi Quick Videos
Google’s new short video making app 🎬
iPhone
Music
+ 1
#5 Product of the Day
Today
Tangi is a social video sharing app from Area 120, Google’s workshop for experimental products. In which users will get to learn new things and they will also be able to share creative skills with friends.
Featured
an hour ago
Google's Area 120 launches Tangi, a short-form video app focused on creativity and DIY
The latest project to emerge from Google's in-house incubator, Area 120, takes the newfound interest in short-form video and focuses it on the DIY space. The company today is launching a short video platform called Tangi, initially on the web and iOS, that allows creative types to share how-t...
Google launches new app Tangi to take on TikTok
Google is the latest tech giant to join the short video bandwagon. It has launched Tangi, an app for 60-second DIY videos that inspire people to take up activities like art, crafts, cooking, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Tangi is the handiwork of Area 120, Google's in-house lab for experimental projects, and was in development for a year.
