Tangerine for Android

Raphael Cruzeiro
Maker
Hi again PH! We launched Tangerine on iOS exactly a year ago, so today we're celebrating a few cool things and we're excited to share those with the community. 🎉 1 year since we launched Tangerine on Product Hunt! 🤖 Android app launch! 😻 Golden Kitty Awards 2020 finalist (Health & Fitness category). You can actually vote already! We've came a long way since launching our app, but I'd like to highlight a few achievements that we're super proud of: • Featured by Apple in over 150 countries (New apps we love; App of the Day; Best of the Month; Great on iOS 14; and more) • The official Apple's App Store account tweeted about us. • Apple asked us for a demo version of Tangerine, so they could install it on devices at their Retail stores worldwide — it's indescribable to see your product installed on iPhones and iPads at an actual Apple Store. • 2.2k active subscribers (up from 500 in September). The Android Launch When we launched it a year ago, we knew we wanted to have an Android version, but didn't really know when (or how) that would be possible. So we invited @rui_goncalo to the team and he's done a fantastic job at building the Android app. There is a lot of work to be done still, both on iOS and Android, but we're rather excited for the future. On another note, we've also recently added @danielamiranda to the team to lead marketing and growth, and we couldn't be happier about that. We're thrilled to answer any questions you might have and thanks a ton for the support in the past year!
