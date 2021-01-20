Tangerine for Android

  1. Home
Tangerine is your guide to daily self-care. It allows you to form habits, track your mood and journal (journaling is only available on iOS right now, but is coming soon on Android).
Hi again PH! We launched Tangerine on iOS exactly a year ago, so today we're celebrating a few cool things and we're excited to share those with the community. 🎉 1 year since we launched Tangerine on Product Hunt! 🤖 Android app launch! 😻 Golden Kitty Awards 2020 finalist (Health & Fitness category). You can actually vote already! We've came a long way since launching our app, but I'd like to highlight a few achievements that we're super proud of: • Featured by Apple in over 150 countries (New apps we love; App of the Day; Best of the Month; Great on iOS 14; and more) • The official Apple's App Store account tweeted about us. • Apple asked us for a demo version of Tangerine, so they could install it on devices at their Retail stores worldwide — it's indescribable to see your product installed on iPhones and iPads at an actual Apple Store. • 2.2k active subscribers (up from 500 in September). The Android Launch When we launched it a year ago, we knew we wanted to have an Android version, but didn't really know when (or how) that would be possible. So we invited @rui_goncalo to the team and he's done a fantastic job at building the Android app. There is a lot of work to be done still, both on iOS and Android, but we're rather excited for the future. On another note, we've also recently added @danielamiranda to the team to lead marketing and growth, and we couldn't be happier about that. We're thrilled to answer any questions you might have and thanks a ton for the support in the past year!
