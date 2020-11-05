discussion
Sergio Mello
MakerCEO @ Tangem
Hello Hunters 👋, Sergio, Andrey, Michael and Grecia here! Bitcoin gives users individual choice and control over financial and personal data, making it a powerful financial industry asset. However, today, owning and managing Bitcoin is not accessible to everyone in the world. Getting onboard is historically very complicated. Most of the products to store and use Bitcoin require being tech-savvy and imply long and complicated steps for a newcomer. Therefore, we’re excited to introduce Tangem Bit, an easy to use, and affordable wallet that makes it easy for anyone to send and receive Bitcoin securely. How does it work? As a result of many years of advanced chip and firmware research, our chip generates and stores your private key within the card itself. NFC generates enough power to operate the chip. Thanks to those qualities, all you need to do is tap your Tangem Bit card on a smartphone. No need for complicated initialization ceremonies 😀. Who can use this Bitcoin wallet? Everyone! At Tangem, we believe that Bitcoin should be accessible to everyone and decided to make the process fun and straightforward. If you want to read more about our unique technology, go to and enjoy a 15% discount on your first purchase! Thanks for the support, and please don’t hesitate to leave a comment or reach out to us directly.
I'm so excited to find Tangem in Product Hunt! I first knew about Tangem last year at Stellar Conference I still have those cards :) This is one of the most promising products in the industry as it's one of the easiest ways to make crypto portable. Good luck guys!
@miguel_valencia_v Thanks!
Tangem is great. This is the cash of the future. Cash and a bank account rolled into one, all in an easily usable format. A great solution for tangible, secure bitcoin storage too. Looking forward to experimenting with Tangem wallets for my security token bonds as well.
Ok, does the card perform anything else other than sign what a (third party, at a retailer) wallet tells it to? How does the user verify that the retailer isn't lying (by overcharging him or displaying the wrong balance when asked, etc).
@razvandragomirescu The cardholder can check the transaction right away, if there is a suspicion that the retailer overcharged.
Check it how/where? Is the user supposed to have a smartphone as well or just carry the Bit card?
@razvandragomirescu in order to verify the amount and send transactions from the card you need a smartphone with the Tangem app on it. Unless there is a merchant terminal that works with the cards.
@razvandragomirescu @kylekemper ...or any app that uses the open source Tangem SDK: github.com/tangem
You need a smart phone with NFC when you load crypto onto the card, and if you want to check the balance of the wallet or send crypto electronically. But you do not need a smartphone to hold your crypto. It is held in the secure wallet on the card. You also don't need a smartphone to use the card as cash. Just hand it to whoever you want to pay or gift.
Incredible solution. We are anxiously waiting for it to arrive in Argentina. In economies like ours, these solutions give hope. They make the portability of cryptocurrencies easier. Congratulations!
@gastonlevar Hello Gaston, we agree with you! Financial freedom is more than a buzzword.