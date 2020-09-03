discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
James Peel
MakerCo-founder & CEO, Tāne
Hi Product Hunt! We are excited to launch Tāne and support the millions of homeowners, interior designers and builders undertaking a home renovation. We were inspired to build Tāne by my brother's success in home construction. He grew his company very quickly because clients loved his open and proactive communication. We saw how much effort he put into keeping his clients up to date and that most other general contractors didn't do this. They just didn't know how - they were great builders, but not good communicators. We talked to many friends who have struggled through a home renovation relying on texts, spreadsheets and post-it notes to manage their projects. This was super painful for them! 🤬 So we built Tāne to give home construction clients (both homeowners and interior designers) the transparency they crave while actually saving time for builders. Tāne lets you set up your project in minutes and then guides the builder to provide regular progress updates. We ask the right questions so the contractor can provide the necessary information with just a few taps. Because Tāne keeps track of previous commitments and outstanding work, builders can update their clients in less time than it takes to drink a 🍺. Clients and contractors can ask questions in Tāne, so all discussions and decisions (as well as photos, videos and files) are in one place and automatically organized, making it easy to find information later. And Tāne builds a rich digital history of the project progress with every update and discussion, so when you want to check how something was completed, all the information is right there. COVID has made it harder to meet with your contractor, so we are offering Tāne standard membership free for life to early adopters who sign up before October 31st 2020. Check it out and let us know any feedback or questions. Oh yeah, and it’s pronounced Tah-ney. Shout out to all our Kiwi friends out there 👋
UpvoteShare