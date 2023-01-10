Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Tandem
Tandem
Mentor subscriptions for startup teams
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tandem provides mentor subscriptions for startups, starting at $200/month. Get matched to someone who’s been in your shoes before and reach your work goals faster.
Launched in
Tech
,
Online Learning
,
Community
by
Tandem
Observable
Ad
Where teams collaborate with data, faster
About this launch
Tandem
Mentor subscriptions for startup teams
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Tandem by
Tandem
was hunted by
Connie Liu
in
Tech
,
Online Learning
,
Community
. Made by
Connie Liu
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
Tandem
is not rated yet. This is Tandem's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#137
Report