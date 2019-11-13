Deals
TameWatch
TameWatch
Take care of your Health with a virtual pet for Apple Watch!
iPhone
Apple Watch
+ 5
#5 Product of the Day
Today
What if we could get a little nostalgic and take care of our health at the same time? In TameWatch a little Pet friend (a Yeti!) will be your health companion. Getting nostalgic already? Download now and start your friendship with your virtual pet!
2 Reviews
5.0/5
Gabriel Belló Klein
Really entertaining health game to keep you always moving! I love taking care of my Yeti!
15 hours ago
