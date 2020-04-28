Deals
Tambola 2.0
Tambola 2.0
Play tambola with your friends in lockdown.
Board Games
User Experience
+ 3
Play tambola online with your friends from anywhere in the world and from any device.
This new version of tambola features:
- Online ticket generator
- Add/Edit game rules
- Play in a group
- Automatic number calling
- Claim prizes
- Use it as a PWA App
an hour ago
