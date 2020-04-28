  1. Home
Tambola 2.0

Play tambola with your friends in lockdown.

Play tambola online with your friends from anywhere in the world and from any device.
This new version of tambola features:
- Online ticket generator
- Add/Edit game rules
- Play in a group
- Automatic number calling
- Claim prizes
- Use it as a PWA App
